Police officer’s son dies after Soufriere shooting

By SNO Staff
October 12, 2019

Shal,omn was fatally shot in Soufriere Saturday morning

A police officer is mourning the loss of his son, who was fatally shot in Soufriere early Saturday morning.

Sheldon Leon, who, according to his Facebook profile is a patrol officer with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, is calling for justice for his son Shalomn, who was shot around 1 a.m.

“Rest in peace Shalomn but I will not rest even if it has to cost me my life. Justice for Shalomn Justice I will not rest,” he wrote on his Facebook profile on Saturday afternoon.

Police have not released an official statement on the shooting, however, according to reports from various sources in the community, the shooting occurred during an altercation at a community event.

It is further reported that two persons sustained wounds and one was pronounced dead at a hospital.

One person told St. Lucia News News Online that it was indeed “a fight” that led to the shooting. But what the fight was about is not yet known.

“It was a fight then during the fight some shots were fired,” the source said.

 

