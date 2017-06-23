Police launch 5th school sports festival

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The 2017 police school sports festival has been declared open and officials believe that the initiative, which fuses a relationship between the youth and police, will foster discipline, team spirit, and combat idleness and violence among the youth.

The Community Relations Branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is organising their fifth edition of the event.

Police say that the festival connects the power of sports and strong mentorship, and is in line with the RSLPF’s crime fighting goals.

Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir said during a June 20 launch, that the sporting festival keeps youth from falling to negative peer pressure in addition to building team spirit.

Minister of National Security Hermangild Francis has welcomed the festival and said that it goes in hand with government’s policy to introduce after-school programes as a way to develop youth skills and fight crime.

Meanwhile, Clivus Jules, youth and sports officer, is convinced that the partnership with schools, the community and police is going to benefit the entire country.

“Sports as we all know, and as research has proven, is one of the main tools for youth development,” he added.

Cricket will be an added event for the first time at this year’s festival.

Brian Calixte, development officer in the St. Lucia Cricket Association, said that one of the benefits of the festival is that of discipline.

“One of the things that this will do is get them (the youth) used to following rules and regulations. When we hear about the police, right away, we think of discipline so that’s one of the areas we think we will get some results,” he said.