UPDATED: Police kill abuse suspect in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Of­fi­cers from the Po­lice Cen­tral Di­vi­sion op­er­a­tions unit in En­ter­prise shot and killed a man yes­ter­day as they at­tempt­ed to res­cue a woman from a do­mes­tic vi­o­lence at­tack.

Christo­pher Sin­guineau was shot by of­fi­cers as he re­port­ed­ly at­tacked a woman at his home.

At around 3.15 pm, PCs Bowen, Wil­son and Williams were alert­ed to the in­ci­dent at LP # 6, En­ter­prise Street, Ch­agua­nas. When they ar­rived at the scene they heard a woman scream­ing for help.

Of­fi­cers said they looked through a glass door to the south of the house and saw the bleed­ing woman with Sin­guineau was stand­ing over her with a Chi­nese chop­per prepar­ing to strike her with the blade. He ig­nored their or­ders to stop. The of­fi­cers broke the glass door and win­dow panes to en­ter the home and opened fire on the man.

Both Sin­guineau and the woman were tak­en to the Ch­agua­nas Health Fa­cil­i­ty. How­ev­er, Sin­guineau died while re­ceiv­ing treat­ment.

The woman is be­ing treat­ed for mul­ti­ple chop wounds but is said to be in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

Se­nior Supt Seep­er­sad, ASP Smith and in­spec­tor Gookool vis­it­ed the scene and ASP Smith lead­ing en­quiries in­to the in­ci­dent.

