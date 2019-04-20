UPDATED: Police kill abuse suspect in Trinidad

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Officers from the Police Central Division operations unit in Enterprise shot and killed a man yesterday as they attempted to rescue a woman from a domestic violence attack.
Christopher Singuineau was shot by officers as he reportedly attacked a woman at his home.
At around 3.15 pm, PCs Bowen, Wilson and Williams were alerted to the incident at LP # 6, Enterprise Street, Chaguanas. When they arrived at the scene they heard a woman screaming for help.
Officers said they looked through a glass door to the south of the house and saw the bleeding woman with Singuineau was standing over her with a Chinese chopper preparing to strike her with the blade. He ignored their orders to stop. The officers broke the glass door and window panes to enter the home and opened fire on the man.
Both Singuineau and the woman were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility. However, Singuineau died while receiving treatment.
The woman is being treated for multiple chop wounds but is said to be in a stable condition.
Senior Supt Seepersad, ASP Smith and inspector Gookool visited the scene and ASP Smith leading enquiries into the incident.