Police investigating stabbing and assault incidents in Gros Islet

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred in Bois d’Orange and Gros Islet town on Wednesday morning, July 22.

In the first incident, a man, identified as Anselm George, alias ‘Teacher’, sustained stab wounds in Gros Islet town, while an unidentified man sustained a “deep laceration” to his hand in Bois d’Orange.

The stabbing incident

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said that on Wednesday, July 22 at about 7:20 a.m. the Gros Islet Fire Station received a call about a stabbing incident at Gros Islet town.

The SLFS said responding emergency personnel found a male individual, who appears to be in his 40s, lying in a fetal position on the ground, in the company of police officers.

“A rapid assessment of the patient revealed that he sustained several wounds on his body, including a severe wound on his abdomen. He was immediately transferred to the ambulance where his wounds were treated. The patient was transported in a serious but stable condition to the OKEU Hospital and was left in the care of medical personnel,” the SLFS said.

The physical assault incident

The SLFS said fire personnel from the Castries Fire Station responded to an emergency call on Wednesday, July 22, at about 7:40 a.m., regarding a physical assault on a male individual at Bois d’Orange, Gros Islet.

The responding officers found a male individual, who appeared to be in his 30s, seated on the road in the care of police officers, the SLFS said.

“The individual complained of pain to his left hand. An assessment revealed he sustained a deep laceration to his hand. He was transferred to the ambulance where his wound was cleaned and bandaged. He was then provided rapid transportation via ambulance to the OKEU Hospital for further medical treatment,” the SLFS added.