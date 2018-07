(SNO) – Police are probing the death of a Marchand resident.

The deceased has been identified as Sylvanius Edwin Mathurin.

According to reports, Mathurin’s body was discovered on Wednesday, July 18, around 6:30 a.m..

The body was located behind a laundry, close to the Marchand river.

Mathurin, who is believed to be in his 50’s, lived in the immediate vicinity.

No additional information was available, but we will provide an update within the next 48 hours.