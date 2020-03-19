Police investigating claims Elephant Man made false declaration to Immigration

Don't Miss
By Jamaica Observer
March 19, 2020

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The police say they are investigating claims that popular entertainer Oneal Bryan, otherwise called ‘Elephant Man’, made a false declaration to immigration officers when he returned to the island recently.

It is reported that Elephant Man and members of his team arrived at the Sangster International Airport from Brussels and were asked to declare all the countries they had visited.

It is alleged that the entertainer falsified the information and did not declare all the countries. Elephant Man was recently on tour in Italy, which is one of the countries that has been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The police said they will be working closely with the Ministry of Health and members of the immigration department to determine the appropriate action.

The island yesterday recorded its first death related to COVID-19 as the number of cases rose to 15.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

