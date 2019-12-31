Police investigate stabbing death; one person in custody

Share This On:

Pin 29 Shares

(SNO) – The police are preseently the stabbing death of 53-year-old Moses Degonzague of Hospital Road, Castries.

One person is in custody in relation to the incident.

A report from the police indicates that on Friday, December 27, at 9:30 p.m., officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, responded to a report of a stabbing at the said address.

Upon arrival the police noticed an injury to Degonzague’s neck following an altercation with a known female.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance, where he was admitted.

On Monday, December 30, 2019, Degonzague died at the hospital.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for today, Tuesday December 31, 2019.

( 0 ) ( 0 )