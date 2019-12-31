Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Police investigate stabbing death; one person in custody

By SNO Staff
December 31, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share29
29 Shares

(SNO) – The police are preseently the stabbing death of 53-year-old Moses Degonzague of Hospital Road, Castries.

One person is in custody in relation to the incident.

A report from the police indicates that on Friday, December 27, at 9:30 p.m., officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, responded to a report of a stabbing at the said address.

Upon arrival the police noticed an injury to Degonzague’s neck following an altercation with a known female.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance, where he was admitted.

On Monday, December 30, 2019, Degonzague died at the hospital.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for today, Tuesday December 31, 2019.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share29
29 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.