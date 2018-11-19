Don't Miss
Have a news tip? Whatsapp us at +1 758 712 6700.

Police investigate shooting death of Castries man

November 19, 2018

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) — The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Dandra Phillip, a 23-year-old resident of Independence City, Castries.

They say they are also investigating a shooting incident in Ciceron.

According to a statement from the police, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department received a report of a lifeless body, about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Cedars, Castries.

Investigations revealed Phillip sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

Concerning the incident at Ciceron, the police said on Sunday November 18, 2018 about 3:47 pm, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department proceeded to the Victoria Hospital where they encountered the victim.

He reported a known male for discharging several rounds of ammunition in his direction, hitting him about the body.

He received medical treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing into both matters.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Jablaq
    November 19, 2018 at 2:44 PM

    That means they are doing sh*** !

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.