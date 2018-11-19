Police investigate shooting death of Castries man

Share This On:

(SNO) — The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Dandra Phillip, a 23-year-old resident of Independence City, Castries.

They say they are also investigating a shooting incident in Ciceron.

According to a statement from the police, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department received a report of a lifeless body, about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Cedars, Castries.

Investigations revealed Phillip sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

Concerning the incident at Ciceron, the police said on Sunday November 18, 2018 about 3:47 pm, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department proceeded to the Victoria Hospital where they encountered the victim.

He reported a known male for discharging several rounds of ammunition in his direction, hitting him about the body.

He received medical treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing into both matters.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.