Police investigate discovery of human fetus in Soufriere

(SNO) — Police are investigating the discovery of a human fetus in Soufriere.

The fetus was reportedly found in the Palmiste community on Monday morning.

Reports are that it was in the early stages of development, however this has not been confirmed.

There are no reports of arrests in the matter at this time.

More info will be published when it becomes available.