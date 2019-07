Share This On:

Smashed glass in the area of the ATM machine at the CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank branch in Vieux Fort has prompted police investigations.

St. Lucia News Online understands that the banking institution was cordoned off by the police this morning to facilitate their investigations.

According to sources, the incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Additional details were not immediately available.

