Police identify suspected gunman and 2 people killed at hot yoga studio in Tallahassee

Share This On:

(CNN) — A gunman on Friday shot six people, two fatally, at a hot yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, police said.

The two people killed were identified as Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21, according to Tallahassee Chief of Police Michael DeLeo.

The suspect, Scott Paul Beierle, 40, of Deltona, Florida, died of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, DeLeo said.

One other person was pistol-whipped.

DeLeo said police were unable immediately to draw a connection between the suspect and the victims of the shooting.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a shooting at Hot Yoga Tallahassee.

There were indications people fought the gunman and some tried to save others, the chief said.

Responding officers arrived in about three minutes and found the gunman already dead.

The six gunshot victims were taken to hospitals. Vessem and Binkley died at the hospital and the other four are in critical condition, DeLeo said.

All indications are that the shooting was the act of a single person, the chief said.

“As we process the gut-wrenching act of violence that took place this evening in a place of peace in our community, we hold in our hearts everyone who is affected and lift them up in love,” officials tweeted from the city’s verified account.

Police know his name but aren’t releasing any details yet about the shooter, he said.