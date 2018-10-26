Don't Miss
Police: High, naked woman tried to bite off man’s genitals

By ABC News
October 26, 2018

(ABC NEWS) – Police in South Carolina say a naked woman tried to bite off a man’s genitals and then rushed on all fours at responding officers, who shocked her with a stun gun.

WCSC-TV reports that a man called police for help, saying the woman tried to bite off his penis during sex with him and another man Monday night.

Hananan Police Chief Dennis Turner says officers shocked the bloody woman with a stun gun, then used an overdose-fighting drug to revive her. Officers were told she was high on heroin and methamphetamine.

Turner says the body camera recording “reminded me of something you would see off of a horror movie.”

The woman was hospitalized; charges are pending.

