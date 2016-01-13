Police officer facing assault charges suspended

The police officer who was charged with two counts of assault in Babonneau has been suspended.
Special Police Constable Troy Philomon received his letter of suspension on Tuesday, January 12, 2016.
Philomon told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) on Wednesday that the alleged victim did not receive any “extensive injuries” as was reported, and he believes it is a malicious move to discredit him.
“I will definitely take up the matter. The matter was already resolved at the station level, because there was no fight. Certain persons didn’t feel it was enough and they chose to do otherwise,” the officer explained.
The officer said his reputation and image has been tarnished as a result of this incident.
Philomon was arrested and charged on January 8, 2016 for allegedly assaulting Ruth Edmund of Paix Bouche, Babonneau on Tuesday, January 5, 2016 about 8:33 a.m. at the Babonneau Police Station.
He was granted bail in the sum of EC$750 on each count.
The matter has been set for February 4, 2016 in the First District Court.
Troy is not that type of officer I have know him personally just doesn't seem the typ
i don't know but something is wrong he assaulted her because she sprayed somthing on him by accident , i know some ppl can be vindictive and will go the any measures to screw u over . i am not saying he is innocent but before we see police officer we quick to jump ...........without even second guessing if was someone else we would have .... just saying ... dont know n e of them , but some one lieing ..great day ppl
Oh MY suspended one of the GODS!!?? Lmao keep up the dirty work officer...we need more suspensions..
Troy is not that kind of person some ppl are just ignorant and want to prove a point I just know when you do wrong to people it cums back to you and that lady will pay for it.all of yall that casting police officer in the same image shut yall behind foolish people yall more ignorant than the lady and her action cus thats the samd police officer that will save her ass later on
Haters gave them prayers
The Lord will do his will
Pray Phil... Justice will be serve.
I don't know Troy to be violent. He is a very good officer from my experience since he helped resolved my stolen phone issue and other stuff. Some ppl just can't leave well enough alone
Wats there to will to god be the glory we no tht u not that kind of person lucians too quick to judge there a two sides to a damb story
In your eye she shoulda spray it, 2016 you still beating woman my yute smh
He did not beat anyone. Why render evil or evil. Do good to those that persecute you.
he is actually stating that she "did not receive any extensive injuries" that to me is admitting to the charges that he assaulted the employee....bones don't have to break my brother for it to be considered assault, you know better. I'm sure you must be allegedly beating someone else too.
Good for him about time
That is not like this guy.such a gentle soul.that must be blown way out of control.the woman must have besn really pushing it for that to get to that level.i have seen women hit officers get out of control and they get away with it.Hope this doesnt take away all the good of his years of service.
yes good citizens of st.lucia because its a police officer youall want to hang him for an assault,did you all saw a murderer celebrating on national tv,nothing to say about that .whats story behind the assault,do you all know tell the world
He is not that type I can testify
That's my uncle and I'll walk for him ..good for him y'all own coming ...
Oh shut up who gives a damn if that is your Uncle, one thing eh once y'all family members allegedly do something the majority of y'all were never there and don't know anything that happens but always quick to comment and say that is my this that is my that relative and I will stick to them no matter what, yow I can understand family is family and someone should always put for their blood but you have to give jack his jacket and who have wrong give them wrong who have right give them right not cause the person is your family the person is always right
Heesalop. That good for that faget. Bull theyshould bull him.
Its about time some of these bad apples in the police force know that they are not above the law. Police officer or not, you break the law you have to pay the consequences, make an example outta of him. You cant blow your tops because the cleaning lady spray some form of cleaning agent amd it came into contact with your clothes. That was not call for dam idiot. Live and learn fool let that be lesson. For all.
I don't know troy to be that type.troy kill the haters with prayers
Good for him it's about time police officers realize they have a badge an job to protect an serve citizens an not the power to abuse that right even when dealing with criminals or so call law breakers period.