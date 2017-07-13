Police confident of solving 2015 Yana Auguste homicide

The investigation into the 2015 murder of 32-year-old Yana Auguste of Reduit, Gros-Islet is still active and the police are confident that they can solve the case, pending forensic analysis.

This was revealed by Superintendent of Police Andre Collymore at a press conference on Wednesday.

Collymore said the force is now awaiting forensic results that may lead to an arrest in the matter.

He said persons were interviewed and released following the incident, but there was not enough evidence to charge anyone at the time. However, Collyore said going forward the police is seeking to “conclude” the matter based on the completion of forensic analysis.

On Sunday, July 13, 2015, Soufriere police responded to a report of a vehicular accident at the bottom of Anse Chastanet Hill in Soufriere.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered a partially submerged 2015 Suzuki Swift, registration number 8663.

Auguste’s body was found near the wreckage with what appeared to be injuries to the head. The body was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2015 a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Auguste revealed that she died as a result of physical trauma and asphyxia.