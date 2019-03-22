Police charge journalist Rehani Isidore for Vigie Airport bomb hoax, attempted suicide

Share This On:

(SNO) — The police have charged journalist Rehani Isidore in relation to a bomb hoax at the Vigie Airport on February 20.

He was arrested and charged on March 20, 2019 on two counts of bomb hoaxes and attempted suicide in relation to the hoaxes.

Isidore was escorted to the First District Court where he was granted bail in the sum of $2,500 each on the two bomb hoaxes in cash or suitable surety and on his own recognizance for the charge of attempted suicide.

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at about 6 a.m, law enforcement officials responded to a report of a bomb threat at the George F. L. Charles Airport in Vigie.

On March 5, the police issued a statement saying that “on February 28, 2019 one individual was taken into police custody” in relation to a bomb threat to George Charles Airport at Vigie.

“On the same evening, the suspect was transported to Victoria Hospital having ingested a substance,” the statement continued.

It went on to say that “the suspect is in a critical condition at a medical facility and has not been charged”.

The statement was deemed confusing by many and by the time of its release, rumors were swirling everywhere that the suspect was in fact Isidore.

To add fire to the confusion the Media Association of Saint Lucia (MASL) released a video statement saying that Isidore “continues to fight for his life” in hospital without giving a reason for his hospitalization.

“We understand that rumour and speculation has and will exist but while we await official word from the relevant authorities, MASL makes no further statement on the matter,” MASL president, Miguel Fevrier said in the video.

In relation to the arrest and charging of Isidore, the police quoted Section 362 (2) of the Criminal Code which states as follows:

Bombs, hoaxes, sending messages or articles to alarm or injure other persons

(2) A person who communicates any information which he or she knows or believes to be false to another person with the intention of inducing in him or her or any other person a false belief that a bomb or other thing likely to explode or ignite is planted in any place or location is liable on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for 5 years or on summary conviction to imprisonment for 2 years.

Section 94 of the Criminal Code states;

Aiding and abetting of suicide, attempt to commit suicide

A person who—

(a) aids and abets the commission of suicide by any person, whether or not the suicide is actually committed is liable on indictment to imprisonment for 20 years;

(b) attempts to commit suicide is liable on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for 2 years

