Police Back New Domestic Violence Legislation

March 10, 2022

Police officers have welcomed the new, broadened and deepened legal definition of ‘Domestic Violence’, to be introduced at the House of Assembly, Tuesday March 8 sitting.

That’s the word from Minister for Home Affairs Dr. Virginia Poyotte, who’s responsible for tabling the Domestic Violence Bill 2022.

The Minister, who’s also responsible for Gender Affairs, said the police have welcomed the new and wider parameters, which will make it much easier for officers to address domestic violence complaints, previously considered problematic and legally technical.

“We have broadened and refined the way the police handle the matter,” the Minister said.

Until now, Dr. Poyotte explained, “the regulations were limited and the police did not have much scope in pressing charges, arresting and restraining and effecting restraining orders.”

The minister said, “the final document” was broadly circulated and discussed with the law officers”, who welcomed the changes.
According to the Minister, “The Law will stand against domestic violence.”

