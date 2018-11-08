Police arrest knife-brandishing men in Castries

Share This On:

(SNO) — Two men were arrested by the police for brandishing knives in the public arena.

A 45-year-old man was taken into custody after her reportedly brandished a knife at a woman in the Castries Market.

The man is said to have a mental problem and was taken to the Mental Wellness Centre for psychiatric evaluation.

Also a man from Ciceron was arrested by the City Police and charged for possession of a knife.

Reports are that Joachim Joseph, 30, was found with the knife in his trousers when he was stopped and searched in Castries.

He reportedly told the police that the knife was for protection.

Joseph was granted bail and is expected to attend soon.