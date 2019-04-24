Police accidentally runs over woman sunbathing at California beach

Share This On:
(FOX NEWS) — A sunbather in California found out there’s no SPF strong enough to protect against cars after a police cruiser accidentally ran her over.
The incident occurred near the boardwalk at Venice Beach around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, when officers were performing a routine patrol of the beach, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
According to Fox 11, the victim was a woman between the ages of 25 and 30.
Fortunately, medical personnel were present on the beach and provided first aid to the victim.
She was transported to a nearby hospital and reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries from the accident.
