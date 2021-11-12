Castries, Saint Lucia, Friday November 12, 2021:– Citizens of South Castries and parents of children of secondary school age have welcomed the recent undertaking by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre that his government will take steps to rescue and revive the George Charles Secondary School (GCSS).

Named after the island’s first Chief Minister and first Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Sir George Frederick Lawrence Charles, the school, located in Cul- de- Sac, was visited by the Prime Minister and Education Ministry officials last week; the Prime Minister was “appalled” at the condition of the school building.

The Prime Minister told the press: “It’s simply disgraceful that a school named after the island’s first Chief Minister should be in a state like that.”

The GCSS, which has the same name as the G.F.L. Charles Airport at Vigie, was meant to honor the legacy of the island’s first Chief Minister under colonialism.

But for some time now, there have been complaints about what one Education Ministry official refers to as “its apparent demotion on the scale of importance by the previous administration.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, this senior Education Ministry official was also careful to note that “Several other schools” also require urgent attention, “especially as the ultimate goal of reopening of all schools safely for COVID’s sake is hampered in some instances by problems out of our control.”

According to the senior officer, “We are on the way to overcoming the problem of students not having access to devices or to the internet, thanks to the government’s deal with FLOW,”

Reference was also made to “continuing efforts to revive the policy of issuing free laptops to students, with emphasis, this time, on those students most in need, to bring all up-to-date and on equal par…”

The GCSS first opened its doors in 1991.

According to its website, “Initially, only ‘Block A’ was constructed and for the academic year 1991-1992 it housed the first Form 1 intake of students of the South Castries Secondary School (these students graduated from GCSS in July 1996) and the first intake for the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary, which was still under construction at that time.”

The Principal appointed at inception was Mr. Bonaventure Jn. Baptiste and the newly-named school accepted a new intake of students from the Rockhall and Bocage Senior Primary Schools.

Its first graduation of students was in July 1995 – and 22 years later, on June 28, 2017, the school announced its Final Graduation Ceremony.

July 7, 2017 was the last official school day for the CGSS and on July 31, 2017 it was “officially closed down” after 26 years.

The informed source told Saint Lucia News Online (SNO) that “the school had been considered almost in-operational since it was closed during the first year of the last administration and the Prime Minister’s visit has infused and generated new interest in its future among residents of South Castries.