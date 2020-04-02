PM warns: St. Lucia still under 24-hour curfew; violators face arrest

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia is still under a 24-hour curfew until April 8, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the reminder from Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

“Although we may have made a concession to allow the purchase of groceries today, the public is reminded that that State of Emergency Curfew remains in effect until April 8th, 2020,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

He warned that any unauthorized persons caught outside during this curfew will be arrested and detained by the police for 72 hours in the first instance, then charged.

Additionally, any person who contravenes this order is liable to imprisonment with or without hard labour for 6 months or face a fine of $1,000, or both, and forfeiture of goods or money in respect of which the offense has been committed, the prime minister explained.

For more details, contact NEMO at telephone number 311, www.govt.lc and email [email protected]

