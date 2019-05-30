PM urged to engage youths, provide platform where they won’t feel judged or chastised

Share This On:

Below is a press release/statement from local human rights and gender advocate, Felicia Browne

Over the past weeks, we have had much discussion of our Prime Minister’s public speech on teenage girls within our country. Though many of us were disturbed by the abrasiveness of his utterance, we must acknowledge that the Prime Minister has tried in several ways to address how it was conveyed. We are cognizant that such issues have existed within every society, culture and civilization. And as such, societies have engaged in various social programs and interventions which have alleviated the problem to some extent.

Within most Christian societies like ours, access to sexual reproductive health services have often been forbidden by law. In the case of teenagers, contraceptives and other forms of birth control are regulated by the State and the Church.

A few days ago, I also posted some statistics on child marriage in Saint Lucia before the ratification of the convention of children’s rights in 1993. The startling numbers were disturbing and shocking to many bloggers – yet the data in essence was an awakening to the impact of child marriage within our society and our local communities.

We can agree that the Prime Minister showed an interest in curbing the level of violence amongst our youth, in particular our young males. However, our Prime Minister may have overlooked the reality that many adolescents are at a critical point in their lives where they are making choices and still learning about the world around them. Their cognitive development has not fully reached its potential and as a result, they make bad decisions which can have disastrous impacts on their lives, their families and their communities.

The Prime Minister needs to act quickly if he truly loves his youth. He should care enough to engage them and provide them with a platform or safe spaces where they would not feel judged or chastised. I strongly believe that this is an opportune time for every adult to reach out to them as they are now being seen as the culprits for increase in crime in this era.

Let us not forget that we were once adolescents and lack judgments on issues which were beyond our understanding. Every citizen ,regardless of his / her background is worthy of a voice. Rather than tell the youth what we expect of them, why don’t we ask them what they expect from us. We would be very surprised by their perspectives.

