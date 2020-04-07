PM to reveal plans Wednesday for the unemployed, income-earning opportunities

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will present the Social Stabilization Programme for Saint Lucia in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Saint Lucia has been focused on containing the health pandemic locally, while at the same time, coping with and planning for, the economic and social impacts.

Over the past few weeks, the Government of Saint Lucia has been meeting with various sectors of the society to get their input on the first phase of the COVID-19 Social Stabilization Programme.

The prime minister explains that this first Programme aims to bring immediate support and relief to those who have lost their jobs and income-earning opportunities due to the effects of COVID-19 on the various sectors of the economy.

The plan will be presented on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 via NTN/GIS and other local radio and television stations from 8 p.m.