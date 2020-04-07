Don't Miss

PM to reveal plans Wednesday for the unemployed, income-earning opportunities

By Office of the PM
April 6, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will present the Social Stabilization Programme for Saint Lucia in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Saint Lucia has been focused on containing the health pandemic locally, while at the same time, coping with and planning for, the economic and social impacts.

Over the past few weeks, the Government of Saint Lucia has been meeting with various sectors of the society to get their input on the first phase of the COVID-19 Social Stabilization Programme.

The prime minister explains that this first Programme aims to bring immediate support and relief to those who have lost their jobs and income-earning opportunities due to the effects of COVID-19 on the various sectors of the economy.

The plan will be presented on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 via NTN/GIS and other local radio and television stations from 8 p.m.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.