PM Skerrit: Dominica under state of emergency and curfew (+video)

Official statement from Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 — After having endured the path of Hurricane Maria, the Commonwealth of Dominica is still isolated with no means of communication to the outside world and transportation connections to neighboring islands.

Aircraft and vessels are on their way to the devastated Eastern Caribbean country to provide assistance and to assess needs.

As recovery work commences, the Hon. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit officially declared a state of emergency and a curfew from 4pm to 8 PM.

More to follow…