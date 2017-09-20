PM Skerrit: Dominica under state of emergency and curfew (+video)

Official statement from Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 — After having endured the path of Hurricane Maria, the Commonwealth of Dominica is still isolated with no means of communication to the outside world and transportation connections to neighboring islands.
Aircraft and vessels are on their way to the devastated Eastern Caribbean country to provide assistance and to assess needs.
As recovery work commences, the Hon. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit officially declared a state of emergency and a curfew from 4pm to 8 PM.
More to follow…
Praying for Dominica my heart sink again,my people of Doninica you'll did it before youll will do it again just remember,God test,and with God you will overcome mark Gods Word,because satan is a liar,you'll shall overcome Dominica get up,dont you stop now.Take it step by step brick by brick,you have a sister name ST.Lucia,youll not alone.Test of faith is Key,Get up Dominica,dont you stop now.You on my mind and in my heart,cant even sleep,i love you Dominica.
4 - 8 pm??? i believe that is 4 pm to 8 am, please clarify