PM shares in “anxiety” in schools reopening

Facebook statemeny by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on the reopening of schools:

Friday, I spent the day visiting a few of the schools that are currently being rehabilitated in preparation for the reopening of school along with Minister for Education Hon. Dr Gale Rigobert, the Permanent and Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations as well as the respective District Education Officers.

As you may recall, prior to 2016, previous administrations only allocated EC$1 Million for school maintenance which left an overwhelming number of our schools across the island in a deplorable condition.

Since then, as a new Government we have spent on average $10 Million every year on the rehabilitation of schools across the island. We’re not yet where we’d like to see our schools but we’re well underway.

I understand that many parents and citizens are anxious given the reopening of schools amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a parent and a leader, I too share in this anxiety due to the unpredictability of the virus. However, given the stringent protocols which have been implemented by the Ministry of Health & Wellness in collaboration with Education officials and the cooperation of students, teachers, parents and the general public, though it will not be easy, by working together we can safely get our education system back on track.

Stay safe, follow the protocols, protect Saint Lucia.