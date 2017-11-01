PM says Speaker of the House is “doing much better”

Statement by Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet on the status of Speaker of the House Leonne Theodore-John who was hospitalised after she suddenly took ill during last evening’s sitting of the House of Parliament:

“On behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia and the Honourable Members of Parliament, I wish the Honourable Speaker of the House Mrs. Leonne Theodore-John a speedy recovery following yesterday’s House of Parliament session.

“I have since spoken to the Speaker of the House and she is in good spirits and doing much better and we continue to pray for her full recovery.”