PM: ‘Saint Lucia could have up to 132 confirmed cases’ based on recent trends

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has disclosed that about 100 more persons have been placed in quarantine based on contact-tracing.

Chastanet said this is in relation to the latest confirmed five cases of COVID-19 via community spread.

“These are some of the projections which have resulted in our immediate 24-hour shutdown,” Chastatane said on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The 24-hour curfew, which came into effect today, is scheduled to end on April 7, 2020, at 5 a.m., Chastanet announced last evening.

Thirteen cases have been confirmed in Saint Lucia to date. Two have been repatriated and one has recovered.

He said based on recent trends of confirmed cases, Saint Lucia could have up to 132 confirmed cases.

The prime minister explained: “Assuming that a person with COVID-19 can transmit to 2-3 persons based on contact with 10 – 20 persons, as at April 14th, 2020 Saint Lucia could have 132 confirmed cases based on baseline trends:

– 122 confirmed cases if the cases were doubled every 7

days

– 225 confirmed cases if it doubled every 4 days

– 1989 confirmed cases if it doubled every 2 days

“Of course, we are hoping and praying that these figures do not become reality, however, this alone will not be enough. We must work harder and make tough decisions in the best interest of our health system and the citizens of this country.”

He continued: “Given that this is the first day of the shutdown coupled with the vast needs of citizens, we expect there to be some glitches with our response. Please be reassured that we are working aggressively and making all available resources accessible to bring relief to those who need it. #FlattentheCurve #FightingCOVID19”.

