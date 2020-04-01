Don't Miss

PM: ‘Saint Lucia could have up to 132 confirmed cases’ based on recent trends

By St. Lucia News Online
April 1, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A temporary hospital which is been settled up by members of the California National Guard is seen in Indio, California on March 29, 2020. The new field hospital with 125 beds will help ease the burden on the local hospital system amid the growing COVID-19 Coronavirus crises.

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has disclosed that about 100 more persons have been placed in quarantine based on contact-tracing.

Chastanet said this is in relation to the latest confirmed five cases of COVID-19 via community spread.

“These are some of the projections which have resulted in our immediate 24-hour shutdown,” Chastatane said on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The 24-hour curfew, which came into effect today, is scheduled to end on April 7, 2020, at 5 a.m., Chastanet announced last evening.

Thirteen cases have been confirmed in Saint Lucia to date. Two have been repatriated and one has recovered.

He said based on recent trends of confirmed cases, Saint Lucia could have up to 132 confirmed cases.

The prime minister explained: “Assuming that a person with COVID-19 can transmit to 2-3 persons based on contact with 10 – 20 persons, as at April 14th, 2020 Saint Lucia could have 132 confirmed cases based on baseline trends:

– 122 confirmed cases if the cases were doubled every 7
days

– 225 confirmed cases if it doubled every 4 days

– 1989 confirmed cases if it doubled every 2 days

“Of course, we are hoping and praying that these figures do not become reality, however, this alone will not be enough. We must work harder and make tough decisions in the best interest of our health system and the citizens of this country.”

He continued: “Given that this is the first day of the shutdown coupled with the vast needs of citizens, we expect there to be some glitches with our response. Please be reassured that we are working aggressively and making all available resources accessible to bring relief to those who need it. #FlattentheCurve #FightingCOVID19”.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.