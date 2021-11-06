 

NewsPM Reminds UK Travel Industry: ‘Tourism is the Lifeblood of Saint Lucia!’

Castries, Saint Lucia, Saturday, November 6, 2021:– Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has again underlined the importance of the United Kingdom (UK) market to Saint Lucia’s tourism industry, telling topline travel and tourism officials in London it’s “The lifeblood of Saint Lucia.”

The High Commission for Saint Lucia, in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), invited Saint Lucian and other nationals in London, as well as tourism officials, to “a reception with Saint Lucia’s Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, the Honorable Dr. Ernest Hilaire.”

At the November 3 event, hosted jointly by the High Commission and the SLTA at the Ivy Restaurant in London, the Prime Minister, who was Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister from 1997 to 2001, underlined the importance of the industry to the economy, describing it as “The lifeblood of Saint Lucia.”

He said this realization (of that overwhelming level of over-dependence) became obvious and more acutely aware — to him and all Saint Lucians — during the period of and experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the island’s economy in unprecedented ways.

PM Pierre, under whose watch (as Tourism Minister) the most hotels were constructed here, said he’d appointed former High Commissioner Dr. Ernest Hilaire as Tourism Minister, because he had confidence in his ability to enhance the industry’s earning capacity.

Indicating that ‘Our English market is important to us,” the Prime Minister encouraged the Saint Lucians and other Caribbean nationals in the UK, to continue visiting home, because their contributions are as important and appreciated as all others.

“We really appreciate the amount of time you spend in Saint Lucia… (Be it) three, four and seven days, or fourteen days… and that means a lot to us…”, the PM said.

He pointed out that more “young people today” want to identify with the industry and the government also wishes “to integrate them.”

The PM said the ultimate aim was to create a situation where “the money you spend in Saint Lucia will remain in Saint Lucia” and “contribute to the improvement of the quality of life” on the island. 

The Prime Minister attended the reception while in transit in London from Glasgow, where he attended the 26th annual Conference of Parties (COP-26), the 2021 Climate Change Summit that opened last Sunday, October 31st. 

