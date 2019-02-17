PM praises Ezechiel Joseph, WASCO for ongoing efforts to improve water supply

Share This On:

(SNO) — Natural Resources Minister Ezechiel Joseph and the Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) have been commended by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet for their ongoing efforts to redevelop and upgrade Saint Lucia’s water-supply network.

They have been praised for projects in Dennery, Micoud, Canaries and Joseph’s constituency of Babonneau, as well as upcoming works in Vieux Fort and Soufriere.

“Hats off to Hon. Ezechiel Joseph who is the Minister for Natural Resources and the Management and Staff of WASCO for their dedication to delivering these projects,” the prime minister wrote on his official Facebook page on Friday, Feb. 15.

“We are working hard to ensure that our nation’s Water Supply is reliable, safe and climate resilient,” Chastanet also wrote.

The prime minister said work has officially commenced on the second phase of the Dennery North Water Supply Re-development Project which will deliver water to the communities of Despin, La Pelle, Dubonnair, Aux Lyons, La Ressource, Gardette, Derniere Riviere, Belmont and Morne Panache.

Work has been completed on the upgrading of the Hill20 treatment plant in Babonneau and the Canaries water treatment and site protection, Chastanet said.

“We are in the process of completing the Ti Rocher Micoud Water Supply Improvement project and an impressive amount of work is ongoing on the John Compton Dam Rehabilitation project.

“Very soon, we will commence work on the Vieux Fort Water Supply Redevelopment project and the Belvedere to Bouton Water Extension project in Soufriere,” the prime minister added.

The majority of the persons who responded to the prime minister’s post were pleased.

“Really good news. Nobody should be living without pipe-borne water in this day and age! That is progress. Well done! Keep it up,” Jean Joseph wrote.

Nicholson E. Monrose said: “Ti Rocher in there too. Great vision. We appreciate the effort.”

“We got to give them time to do what ever they are doing,” Lucia James said.

Some persons are also eager for works to be done in their community.

“Mr prime minister I think the water supply in dennery south needs to be investigated,” Pernill Joseph wrote.

Cornelius Lafeuillee is hoping for Choiseul.

“Good move. We small farmers in choiseul need water for our farms,WASCO monthly bills killing us,” Lafeuillee said.

One person had a differing view on the projects.

“You all could praise who ever you all want, but the people of Dennery North know who had the vision and made it possible for them to receive water,” Sigebert Degazon said in response.