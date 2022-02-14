 

BREAKING NEWS

6 hours agoPM Pierre Back On The Job After Recovery and Release From Isolation By Medical Professionals

9 hours agoCARPHA Warns Against Using Adult Vaccines for Children

9 hours agoNIC Says It Never Sold Land to Cabot

9 hours agoThe CCJ Has the Protection of Financial Independence- Unlike other Courts

3 days agoCCJ President Sees Saint Lucia’s Decision As Encouraging to other OECS and CARICOM Nations

 

NewsPM Pierre Back On The Job After Recovery and Release From Isolation By Medical Professionals

St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 14, 20223633 min

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister has recovered from Covid and released from isolation.

That’s the word from the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Maundy Lewis, through a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday.

On Tuesday February 8th, Prime Minister Pierre was placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and according to the press release, “remained asymptomatic in isolation, where he continues to work in the interest of the people of Saint Lucia.”

According to the release, “The Prime Minister is fully-vaccinated and has received the booster vaccine which protects persons from complications, severe illness, and hospitalization” for COVID-19.

“He has also maintained healthy eating habits and regular exercise during his recovery period,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, now back on the job at the helm of the Ship of State, PM Pierre pledges to continue complying with the public health protocols and calls on citizens to do the same.

He urges Saint Lucians “to wear their masks in public, maintain physical distance and sanitize…”

The Prime Minister also urges members of the public who have not taken the vaccine to “ get vaccinated at the soonest, to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The statement from his office says PM Pierre “wishes to thank everyone who sent greetings and prayed for him during his period of isolation” that lasted one week.

Post Views: 363

St. Lucia News Online

previous
CARPHA Warns Against Using Adult Vaccines for Children

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

CARPHA Warns Against Using Adult Vaccines for Children

CARPHA Warns Against Using Adult Vaccines for Children

9 hours ago
4 min 404
St. Lucia News Online
NIC Says It Never Sold Land to Cabot

NIC Says It Never Sold Land to Cabot

9 hours ago
2 min 362
St. Lucia News Online
The CCJ Has the Protection of Financial Independence- Unlike other Courts

The CCJ Has the Protection of Financial Independence- Unlike other Courts

9 hours ago
5 min 579
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.