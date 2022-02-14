Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister has recovered from Covid and released from isolation.

That’s the word from the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Maundy Lewis, through a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday.

On Tuesday February 8th, Prime Minister Pierre was placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and according to the press release, “remained asymptomatic in isolation, where he continues to work in the interest of the people of Saint Lucia.”

According to the release, “The Prime Minister is fully-vaccinated and has received the booster vaccine which protects persons from complications, severe illness, and hospitalization” for COVID-19.

“He has also maintained healthy eating habits and regular exercise during his recovery period,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, now back on the job at the helm of the Ship of State, PM Pierre pledges to continue complying with the public health protocols and calls on citizens to do the same.

He urges Saint Lucians “to wear their masks in public, maintain physical distance and sanitize…”

The Prime Minister also urges members of the public who have not taken the vaccine to “ get vaccinated at the soonest, to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The statement from his office says PM Pierre “wishes to thank everyone who sent greetings and prayed for him during his period of isolation” that lasted one week.