PM: Levern Spencer continues to be a “shining example”

By SNO Staff
August 4, 2018
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Levern Spencer take a selfie with school children who gathered to welcome Levern home in this 2016 photo.

(SNO) – Levern Spencer continues to be a shining example of what hard work and perseverance can accomplish.

Those were the words of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in congratulating Spencer who won her third consecutive Central American and Caribbean Games women’s high jump title last Thursday evening at the 23rd edition of the Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Spencer was the only jumper in the 13-woman final to clear 1.90 metres, extending her record as the most successful female high jumper ever from the English-speaking Caribbean.

Spencer (centre) on the medal podium after her victory at the CAC Games in Colombia last Thursday.

Writing on his Facebook page on Friday, August 3, Chastanet said: “Congratulations to Levern Spencer on her gold medal win at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games held in Barranquilla, Colombia.

“Levern continues to be a shining example of what hard work and perseverance can accomplish. This win ins just months on the heels of her gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“On behalf of my government and the people of Saint Lucia I would like to extend our sincerest appreciation for Levern putting Saint Lucia on the map once again.

“She continues to be a shining example to our youth and an inspiration to all aspiring athletes.”

  2. Truthhurts
    August 4, 2018 at 12:54 PM

    Congrats Laverne! Government should really be supporting this young woman far more than handing her crumbs! She's no amateur ...so the SLAA should do more to assist this woman if they're worth anything. Photo ops aren't enough, fake half ass smiles and congratulatory remarks aren't enough. Where's this girls' statue, where's her section of a musuem?? to inspire other St. Lucians. I guess that's not a priority for the "bald one" at Ministry of Education/ Sports and whatever else its called. Disgusting mindset within this society, its horrible. Oh well...Lucians love it so...........

    (1)(0)
