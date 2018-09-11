PM hopes justice system will “swiftly” investigate Botham Jean’s “senseless death”

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(SNO) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has posted a statement on his Facebook page in connection with the death of Saint Lucian Botham Shem Jean, who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer who allegedly told investigators she went to the wrong apartment and thought a burglary was in progress:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mr. Botham Jean. The government mourns the loss of an accomplished young man who had much promise and potential to contribute to his community and country. St. Lucia’s future growth and progress is intricately tied to the young men and women who will lead us and we recognize we have lost an irreplaceable gift.

While nothing can reverse the tragic outcome of last week’s event, our sincere hope is that the justice system will move swiftly and faithfully to investigate the circumstances surrounding Botham’s senseless death. Even while we grieve we will comfort and uphold one another during this indescribably difficult time.”

The police officer, Amber Guyger, was on Sunday charged with manslaughter and granted $300,000 bail.

Below are photos posted on the prime minister's Facebook page on his visit to Jean's family in the U.S recently.












