PM Gonsalves addresses NWU Congress of Delegates

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Workers Union (NWU) will be holding its 2018 Annual Congress of Delegates on Sunday November 4, 2018 at the Conference Room of the Royal St. Lucia Resort and Spa and Reduit Beach, Gros Islet.

Over one hundred and ten (110) delegates from the union’s eighty six (86) branches throughout the island will attend the day’s proceedings. The Congress Theme is “Trade Unions must be included in National Development”.

The Opening Ceremony will be addressed by Comrade Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Hon. Colin Jordan MP, Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations in the Government of Barbados.

Some distinguished individuals including media journalists will be given Lifetime Awards for their contribution to the nation.

The Closed Session for delegates will receive and discuss reports from Portfolio Representatives on Negotiations and Grievances, Finance, Mobilization and Education. A Central Committee will be elected for the 2018-2019 period.