Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

PM Gonsalves addresses NWU Congress of Delegates

By NWU
November 2, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Ralph Gonsalves

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Workers Union (NWU) will be holding its 2018 Annual Congress of Delegates on Sunday November 4, 2018 at the Conference Room of the Royal St. Lucia Resort and Spa and Reduit Beach, Gros Islet.

Over one hundred and ten (110) delegates from the union’s eighty six (86) branches throughout the island will attend the day’s proceedings. The Congress Theme is “Trade Unions must be included in National Development”.

The Opening Ceremony will be addressed by Comrade Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Hon. Colin Jordan MP, Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations in the Government of Barbados.

Some distinguished individuals including media journalists will be given Lifetime Awards for their contribution to the nation.

The Closed Session for delegates will receive and discuss reports from Portfolio Representatives on Negotiations and Grievances, Finance, Mobilization and Education. A Central Committee will be elected for the 2018-2019 period.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.