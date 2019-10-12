UPDATE: PM “extremely proud” of Teddyson John, Lashley ‘Motto’ Winter for winning at International Soca Awards

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Saturday, Oct. 12 congratulated two Saint Lucians for coming out on top at the International Soca Awards held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Miami, U.S.A on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Teddyson John captured the Groovy Soca of the Year award and Lashley ‘Motto’ Winter captured two awards — Best Riddim and Animated Video of the Year.

According to Winter, on his Facebook page, the winning animation video of the year is “Pick Your Position via Ted M. Sandiford” and the winning riddim is “Ole Ting Riddim”.

Meanwhile, this is John’s second major international award for the year. He placed second in the Power Groovy category at the In­ter­na­tion­al So­ca Monarch com­pe­ti­tion held in Trinidad last March.

John took the Groovy runner-up spot with the song ‘Vent’. Trinidad’s Swap­pi with ‘Par­ty Start’ won the category.

Writing on his official Facebook page, the prime minister said he is “extremely proud” of both Saint Lucians.

He said their victories are “well deserved”.

The annual International Soca Awards recognises and honours soca artistes for their musical contributions during the past year.

The red-carpet event, which was the 16th staging, was the award highlight of Miami Broward Carnival weekend.

