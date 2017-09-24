PM did not collapse at UN, he’s in “good health”

(STATEMENT) – A fake news article has been circulating on social media regarding Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet.

We wish to assure Saint Lucians that this article is completely fabricated and the Honourable Prime Minister is in good health and at no time collapsed during his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Following his Address to the UNGA-72 on Friday afternoon, the Honourable Prime Minister attended several meetings at the UN and subsequently left for Canada where he will be attending meetings with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) to address the issue of correspondence banking and De-risking, as well as meeting with investors.

We encourage Saint Lucians to please use reputable news sources for information and be aware and vigilant in not sharing news hoaxes or false information from prank websites.

We invite Saint Lucians to once again watch the Prime Minister’s full address to the UN here: http://webtv.un.org/search/saint-lucia-prime-minister-addresses-general-debate-72nd-session/5583782508001/?term&lan=english&page=3