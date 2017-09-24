Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

PM did not collapse at UN, he’s in “good health”

By Office of the Prime Minister (via Facebook page)
September 24, 2017
PM Chastanet delivering his speech “in good health” at the UN.

(STATEMENT) – A fake news article has been circulating on social media regarding Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet.

We wish to assure Saint Lucians that this article is completely fabricated and the Honourable Prime Minister is in good health and at no time collapsed during his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Following his Address to the UNGA-72 on Friday afternoon, the Honourable Prime Minister attended several meetings at the UN and subsequently left for Canada where he will be attending meetings with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) to address the issue of correspondence banking and De-risking, as well as meeting with investors.

We encourage Saint Lucians to please use reputable news sources for information and be aware and vigilant in not sharing news hoaxes or false information from prank websites.

We invite Saint Lucians to once again watch the Prime Minister’s full address to the UN here: http://webtv.un.org/search/saint-lucia-prime-minister-addresses-general-debate-72nd-session/5583782508001/?term&lan=english&page=3

  1. Anonymous
    September 24, 2017 at 6:00 PM

    We all know it's fake news just like the fake PM who cares good riddance

