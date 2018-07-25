Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

PM confirms the Minister of External Affairs as minister for the Diaspora

By USLOA
July 25, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

Sarah Flood-Beaubrun

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Delegates of the Union of Saint Lucian Overseas Associations, through a video link meeting with the Prime Minister, called on him to appoint the Minister of External Affairs to provide the focal point in Saint Lucia for Diaspora Associations.

Mr Luther Renee, Trustee of the USLOA for the Caribbean region, said: “we in the Union have acted as unofficial ambassadors for Saint Lucia for over 36 years. We have made a number of essential contributions to the people and to the Island.”

“We ask that you, with intention and quickly, make the ratification of the Diaspora Policy a top priority for your Government; and take immediate steps to appoint the Minister of External Affairs as the Minister with responsibility for Diaspora relations”.

He added: “We are heartened by your commitment to the Diaspora and what we can do to further advance tourism and the economy of Saint Lucia. Our request is only a small one, which you have within your gift to agree”.

In response the Prime Minister said: “I am happy to reconfirm that the Minister with responsibility for the Diaspora is the Honourable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun”.

He added: “we will move very quickly and judiciously on formalising those issues, and based on what the [Diaspora] policy says I have no difficulties committing that…….before the end of the year we can have a MOU signed with all the Associations in each of the different parts the world.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.