PM confirms the Minister of External Affairs as minister for the Diaspora

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Delegates of the Union of Saint Lucian Overseas Associations, through a video link meeting with the Prime Minister, called on him to appoint the Minister of External Affairs to provide the focal point in Saint Lucia for Diaspora Associations.

Mr Luther Renee, Trustee of the USLOA for the Caribbean region, said: “we in the Union have acted as unofficial ambassadors for Saint Lucia for over 36 years. We have made a number of essential contributions to the people and to the Island.”

“We ask that you, with intention and quickly, make the ratification of the Diaspora Policy a top priority for your Government; and take immediate steps to appoint the Minister of External Affairs as the Minister with responsibility for Diaspora relations”.

He added: “We are heartened by your commitment to the Diaspora and what we can do to further advance tourism and the economy of Saint Lucia. Our request is only a small one, which you have within your gift to agree”.

In response the Prime Minister said: “I am happy to reconfirm that the Minister with responsibility for the Diaspora is the Honourable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun”.

He added: “we will move very quickly and judiciously on formalising those issues, and based on what the [Diaspora] policy says I have no difficulties committing that…….before the end of the year we can have a MOU signed with all the Associations in each of the different parts the world.”