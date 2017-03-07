PM clarifies allegations in reference to controversial land

PRESS RELEASE – Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet wishes to set straight the record regarding widely publicized allegations referencing a parcel of land in the Moule-a-Chique area. The verifiable facts are as follows:
- The land referred to is located at Moule-a-Chique—and is not included in the proposals relating to the ‘Pearl of the Caribbean’ Desert Star Holdings Limited (DSH) development. The land was purchased from a private individual.
- The Moule-a-Chique land in question was purchased in April 2013 by eight individuals, including Mr. Allen Chastanet months before he became leader of the United Workers Party. The dimension of that property is less than an acre.
- According to the record, government level discussions with DSH and the Kenny Anthony administration began in 2015—a fact recently confirmed by Dr. Ernest Hilaire, former CIP chairman and chief negotiator during an interview on Thursday 2nd March 2017 on a local talk-show.
- Prime Minister Chastanet was introduced to DSH Chairman Mr. Teo Ah Khing in July 2016—a fact made public via social media.
- Prime Minister Allen Chastanet had no meetings or discussions with the chairman of DSH Mr. Teo Ah Khing prior to 2016.
The Prime Minister takes very seriously the allegations directed at him, his wife and other family members. This is especially so as this misinformation has received the widest publicity at home and abroad; the continued circulation of which is a source of injury to both him and his extended family.
The Prime Minister accepts that persons who oppose him politically will constantly make baseless allegations. However, on this occasion the attempt to besmirch his extended family, who have no involvement in politics, is a step too far. The Prime Minister will use all remedies available to him to protect his family whose only involvement is their association with him.
Politics is a dirty game; to involve means you must be ready to be besmirched. I did not see anyone
(or did I miss it) say any such things about the last Prime Minister. I think we have a clean and decent
governing body right now, we should be lucky at least; can't it remain that way? you don't want what goes on in the U.S.A. right now, do you? stay cool.
These statements are made only when the truth reaches home. PM SMH
Then, the Prime Minister can sue for defamation. He should speak to his lawyers and get their perspective on the matter. However, from what I heard over the televised programme, the Prime Minister will be hard-pressed to prove defamation, because all of the information presented via that TV programme is true. Yes, the Prime Minister may say that the presenter imputed improper motives on the Prime Minister's part, but imputing improper motives cannot amount to defamation. It is the facts that we have to go by.check out your lawyers, and let us pray that they do not "err" in the advice they give. Come to think of it, even "learned judges" err !
Look buddy, so far i see you legalzing "ching ching" for those that work with you and for you before the elections but not for the rest of the country, endless consultant, the dsh deal stinks like the horse shit the horses going to drop when the track is built, saw your lil independance ball or gala or whatever it was called, lol how many poor people did that help lol, bullshit, plantation times come back full circle, rich white people pretending to raise money for poor people.....
