PM Chastanet wishes Saint Lucians a “safe and enjoyable” two days of partying

Saint Lucia Carnival is in high gear: It’s the first day of the Parade of Bands.

And Prime Minister Allen Chastanet wants us to be safe.

Chastanet, writing on his official Facebook post on Monday, wished everyone a fun but safe carnival.

“Wishing all the carnival bands, revelers and spectators a safe and enjoyable 2 days of partying,” he wrote.

But the prime minister urged everyone to put safety first.

“Always remember that your safety and that of those around you comes first!,” Chastanet said.

The prime minister’s safety advice comes as the island records another serious accident.

On Monday morning, a Dennery minibus overturned in Bexon injuring at least eight people, and on Sunday, also in Bexon, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) overturned and landed between two houses after hitting a parked SUV.

Numerous other accidents have taken place across the island, according to reports.

