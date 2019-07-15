Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

PM Chastanet wishes Saint Lucians a “safe and enjoyable” two days of partying

By St. Lucia News Online
July 15, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

PM Chastanet posted this photo with his message on Facebook, wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable two days of partying.

Saint Lucia Carnival is in high gear: It’s the first day of the Parade of Bands.

And Prime Minister Allen Chastanet wants us to be safe.

Chastanet, writing on his official Facebook post on Monday, wished everyone a fun but safe carnival.

PM Allen Chastanet

“Wishing all the carnival bands, revelers and spectators a safe and enjoyable 2 days of partying,” he wrote.

But the prime minister urged everyone to put safety first.

“Always remember that your safety and that of those around you comes first!,” Chastanet said.

The prime minister’s safety advice comes as the island records another serious accident.

On Monday morning, a Dennery minibus overturned in Bexon injuring at least eight people, and on Sunday, also in Bexon, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) overturned and landed between two houses after hitting a parked SUV.

Numerous other accidents have taken place across the island, according to reports.

Bexon accident on Sunday

 

Bexon accident on Monday

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.