Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

PM Chastanet wishes Saint Lucians a prosperous new year

By SNO Staff
January 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share32
32 Shares

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and his family

(SNO) — As 2020 begins, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has wished all Saint Lucians a prosperous new year.

In a Facebook message, he said he prays that God will continue to bless the island.

“Praying that God continues to bless our country and he fills your life with love, joy and peace throughout 2020,” he wrote. “Best wishes to you and your family- today, tomorrow and forever.”

He also wished an abundance of blessings on everyone, saying that he hopes all Saint Lucians have a prosperous and Happy New Year.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share32
32 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.