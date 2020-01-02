PM Chastanet wishes Saint Lucians a prosperous new year

Share This On:
(SNO) — As 2020 begins, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has wished all Saint Lucians a prosperous new year.
In a Facebook message, he said he prays that God will continue to bless the island.
“Praying that God continues to bless our country and he fills your life with love, joy and peace throughout 2020,” he wrote. “Best wishes to you and your family- today, tomorrow and forever.”
He also wished an abundance of blessings on everyone, saying that he hopes all Saint Lucians have a prosperous and Happy New Year.
