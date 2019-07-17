PM Chastanet updates SLMDA on OKEU and St. Jude hospitals, other projects

Share This On:

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has given brief updates on the status of Saint Lucia’s healthcare-related projects.

Chastanet said those updates were presented to the newly elected executive of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) and officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness during a meeting last Friday.



According to the prime minister, the ongoing opening of the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEU) Hospital is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year. He said five departments have since moved from Victoria Hospital into OKEU.

The St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project will begin in the coming days, Chastanet said.



“Work is also continuing for the introduction of National Health Insurance, the upgrading of 17 Health centers throughout the island and ongoing preparation for the construction of the polyclinic in Dennery, health centres in Micoud Village & Anse la Raye as well as the new Soufriere Hospital,” he said.

The prime minister revealed those details via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 16.

