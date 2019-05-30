PM Chastanet told to “put up or shut up” over PAJOAH letter issue

Share This On:

STATEMENT BY HON DR ERNEST HILAIRE ON STATEMENTS MADE BY THE PRIME MINISTER AT THE SAINT LUCIA LABOUR PARTY’S PRESS CONFERENCE, THURSDAY MAY 30, 2019

On Tuesday May 27, 2019 the Prime Minister was a guest on Andre Paul’s “What makes me Mad” talk show and when asked if the PAJOAH letter had not been signed by Guy Joseph could that not be seen as a major breach of national security.

In response the Prime Minister stated “Won’t be the first. Sadly. I mean we had Ernest Hilaire, this is gonna be taken up in the House, that was trying to introduce a document that had somebody’s signature on it and the document that he has is a false document. I am saying that publicly. Alright. So the document that he presented to the House had the signature page of the original document but it did not have the body of it. Same issue.”

Let me address this matter. This comment by the Prime Minister is absolutely false, and highly defamatory. It therefore seems to me that the Prime Minister does not learn. He cannot seem to understand that as a Prime Minister he just cannot continue to mislead and lie. Some years ago the Court of Appeal in the Tuxedo Villas appeal found he was not a witness of the truth.

The Prime Minister nevertheless says this matter will be taken up in the House. I am anxiously waiting and I can assure you that he will be severely embarrassed.

Publicly, the Prime Minister must put up or shut up. If I am part of producing forged documents, or in possession of documents that are fraudulent the Prime Minister must produce the correct document to prove that the document was a false document then he must request that the Office of the DPP investigate the matter. I am prepared to testify, under oath, who gave me the document and under what circumstances. At the same time, I expect Donovan Williams, Douglas Parker and the Cabinet Secretary will also be interviewed and required to testify under oath and provide all relevant information on the signing of the document and other relevant documents.

It is a major failing for a Prime Minister to announce publicly that there are persons out there forging documents and signatures of Government officials and a Minister yet do nothing about it. That does not sound right and sensible.

Prime Minister act up, you are in power, investigate the PAJOAH letter and the so-called Lockerbie Contract. Prime Minister take note, you have taken this matter to a new level and we will not let it rest. We will be relentless in seeking the truth relating to the PAJOAH Letter and the “Lockerbie Contract”.

