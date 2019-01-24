Don't Miss
PM Chastanet to discuss proposed cruise ship port in Vieux Fort

By SNO Staff
January 24, 2019

PM Chastanet

(SNO) — The construction of a cruise ship port in Vieux Fort will be on the agenda as Prime Minister Allen Chastanet meets with Carnival Cruise Line officials in Maimi over the next two days.

The new port is part of investments outlined by the government that it said will complement the redeveloped Hewanorra International Airport.

According to Chastanet, these two investments will give Saint Lucia a strategic advantage in the region.

He stated that the new port and the redeveloped airport will enable people “to get off their chartered flights and go straight onto the cruise ships, within minutes”.

“The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Honourable Stephenson King and Acting General Manager of SLASPA, Mr. Daren Cenac,” a statement from his office said. “While in Miami, the Prime Minister will also meet with management of MSC Cruises to continue discussions on the Castries port and Saint Lucia’s hospitality training programme and facilitating employment for young persons in the cruise industry.”

In Chastanet’s absence, Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Guy Joseph, will serve as acting prime minister.

4 comments

  1. Realist
    January 24, 2019 at 10:06 AM

    Crap Guy is PM again last time he was in charge he signed over 30 direct awards!

    Reply
  2. anonymous
    January 24, 2019 at 9:45 AM

    Give the people a hospital.

    Reply

