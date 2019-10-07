PM Chastanet says UWP has “so many creative, loving and brilliant people”

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister and Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Allen Chastanet heaped praises on his ‘Flambeau ‘ supporters following a party event held over the weekend.

“I am extremely blessed to lead such a great political party with so many creative, loving and brilliant people,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page.

The UWP held their ‘Family, Friends and Flambeaus Dinner Conference’ on Saturday.

“Thank you to our Flambeau family and friends for turning out in such large numbers to support last evening’s event,” Chastanet wrote on his page Sunday morning.

“I thank you for your unwavering support, prayers and commitment as we continue the work of building a new and progressive Saint Lucia for the benefit of all,” he added.



The UWP — also in a Facebook post — thanked “the over 800 dedicated supporters” who attended the dinner conference.

“We appreciate your love and support for our great party and we remain committed to developing a Saint Lucia where each and everyone will have a fair chance at success and living their dream.



“We are relentlessly dedicated to advocating and providing for globally competitive Education, affordable quality health care, public safety and economic security for every Saint Lucian.

“Our mission of making Saint Lucia the best place to live, work, visit and invest continues… #Working4You #TeamWorkers,” the party wrote.

