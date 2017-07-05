PM Chastanet releases visitor arrival stats for May

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Saint Lucia has seen an increase of 5.4 percent in visitor arrivals for the month of May as compared to figures in the same period last year.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said at a pre-Cabinet media conference on Monday, that there was also an 11 percent increase in Canadian arrivals and 3.5 percent growth from the United States.

He noted however, a decrease of 5.6 percent in visitors from the Caribbean and a dip in the yachting sector by 36 percent for the same period.

There was a significant decrease in government’s investment in jazz and arts festivities this year as compared to previous years. The Chastanet-led Administration had announced that this would be the case in 2017 as it disapproves of having millions of dollars being spent on one event that brings returns which are far less than what is usually invested.

“The fact that the Caribbean numbers are only down 5.6 percent and the yachting was down 36 percent, I think, reflects the fact that we did not have the money to do the marketing that we wanted to do for this year’s festival but I am encouraged by the response to the Reggae and Soul Festival. I’m also very encouraged by the enthusiasm and the level of activity and how broad carnival is this year throughout the island,” Chastanet said.