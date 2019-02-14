PM Chastanet reiterates support for law enforcement officers

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed his “continued support” for law enforcement officers in Saint Lucia, as he acknowledged on social media that police officers, firefighters, ports police officers, correctional officers and representatives of the City Police, have commenced a one-week training session in human rights and social justice.

“I wish to express my government’s continued support for all law enforcement officers in Saint Lucia who continue, on a daily basis, to serve our country,” Chastanet said in a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

The prime minister said the session is being facilitated by Howard University lecturer and human rights expert, Dr. Edwin Powell.

“The initiative is supported by the Police Commissioner, the Minister of National Security, and the Mayor of Castries,” Chastanet stated.

“Acting Prime Minister Guy Joseph will be present at the closing ceremony on Friday 15th February 2019 which takes place at the National Apprenticeship Program conference room in Vieux Fort at 2 PM,” he added.