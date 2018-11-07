PM Chastanet re-shuffles Cabinet

Share This On:

(CMC) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet Tuesday announced that a minor re-shuffle to his two and a half year Cabinet saying the changes were necessary to ensure greater synergy, efficiency and improve responsiveness to the needs of St. Lucians.

In a brief statement, Chastanet said that effective November 1, Dominic Fedee who served as a Minister in the Office of Prime Minister, has now become the Minister of Tourism, Information, Broadcasting, with the additional portfolios of Culture and Creative Industries.

Former Culture and local Government Minister, Fortuna Belrose, has been demoted to the position of Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries with responsibility for Culture and the Creative Industries

The statement said that Bradley Felix will now serve as the Minister for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, while Lenard Montoute, will take over the portfolio of Local Government, in addition to having responsibility for Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment.

Prime Minister Chastanet said that Edmund Estephane, who served as the Minister in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth, has now become the Minister for Youth Development and Sports.