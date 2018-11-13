PM Chastanet re-elected as political leader of UWP

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has been re-elected unopposed as Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP).

The party held its 2018 Conference of Delegates in Vieux Fort on Sunday November 11, 2018 with 300 delegates from all seventeen constituencies represented.

All executive positions in the party were up for nomination, the majority of which went unopposed.

Deputy Political Leaders Ezeckiel Joseph and Gale Rigobert were also re-elected unopposed.

The nominations for Chairman, First and Second Deputy Chairman went unchallenged resulting in Oswald Augustin, Nancy Charles and Francis Denbow automatically being placed in these positions.

The conference of delegates concluded with an address by the re-elected political leader Allen Chastanet, who updated the delegates on upcoming plans for Hewanorra airport, St. Jude Hospital, OKEU, DSH, the cruise ship port in Vieux Fort, and other development projects and encouraged delegates to continue supporting their government and reiterated his team’s commitment to fulfilling the promises made in the party’s 2016 elections manifesto.

The conference approved the agenda for upcoming national convention to be held on Sunday December 9, 2018 in Gros Islet.