PM Chastanet, Pacific Islands explore development of SIDS resilience facility

(PRESS RELEASE) — On the margins of the recent World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington DC, Prime Minister Allen M. Chastanet met with a delegation from the Pacific Islands Forum headed by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Civil Service, Communications and Climate Change of Fiji, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Cristelle Pratt, deputy secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum, was also in attendance.

The discussion focused on the fact that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) needed to collaborate on the development of a SIDS resilience facility that could provide an avenue for SIDS to address their climate change resilience development agenda.

This especially considering the reality that current financing mechanisms, do not adequately address the specific needs of small developing countries vis-à-vis resilient infrastructure.

It was agreed that SIDS collaboration in multilateral fora was critical going forward, as there appears to be a lack of attention and respect towards the position of SIDS within the international finance institutions.

The prime minister’s delegation included Minister for Economic Development Guy Joseph, Ambassador of Saint Lucia to the US Anton Edmunds, and Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules.

