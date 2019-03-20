Don't Miss
PM Chastanet discusses road upgrades in the north with Kuwaiti ambassador

By SNO Staff
March 20, 2019

From left: King, Khalaf and Chastanet

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has met with Kuwaiti Ambassador Mohamed Fadel Khalaf to discuss road upgrades in the north of the island.

He was accompanied by Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Stephenson King. The meeting was held on Monday morning, March 18.

Chastanet said discussions were mainly focused on the government’s plan to expand road in the north, including the Choc to Gros Islet Highway.

“And our strategic plan to conduct major upgrades to the secondary roads and back roads in the north of the island,” he said.

The prime minister added that this project will be financed through the OPEC Fund for International Development and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

