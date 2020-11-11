PM Chastanet calls out “disgusting behaviour” of the Opposition

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has blamed the “opposition” for causing “panic” and “undermining” every effort of the government in battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Saint Lucia.

Chastanet made the remarks during interviews with reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday.

He said despite the rapid increase in cases, St. Lucia’s COVID-19 protocol is working but is being affected by fake news and persons breaching the regulations.

“It is very sad that the opposition will continue this disgusting behaviour of every single time that this government is doing anything, to try to undermine and reverse the position and cause people to panic and doubt what is being said,” Chastanet said.

At the time, he was responding to a reporter’s question regarding the source of the recent community spread. He said tourists are not affecting Saint Lucians but rather persons entering the country illegally.

“So we have a situation where we pretest people,” he explained, “they come in for the four or seven days and they leave.”

Earlier, he said: “We’ve had no cases of persons coming in, any tourist affecting St Lucians. Not one. So despite some of the attempts by persons to suggest that there was a front door and a back door. We got this through the backdoor. There is no argument about that.”

