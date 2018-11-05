PM Chastanet adjusts portfolios of five ministers for “greater synergy and efficiency”

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Allen M. Chastanet, is pleased to announce the following adjustments to the Ministerial Portfolios effective November 1st 2018, as follows:

* Honourable Dominic Fedee – Minister for Tourism, Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries

* Honourable Fortuna Belrose – Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries with responsibility for Culture and the Creative Industries

* Honourable Bradley Felix – Minister for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs

* Honourable Lenard Montoute – Minister for Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment

* Honourable Edmund Estephane – Minister for Youth Development and Sports

Previously appointed portfolios of members of the Cabinet remain unchanged.

The Prime Minister notes that the changes are to ensure greater synergy, efficiency and improve responsiveness to the needs of Saint Lucians.